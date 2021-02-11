Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Watch photos of GHALCA's swearing in ceremony of new executives

GHALCA Chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo

The newly elected national executive members of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) were on Thursday, February 11, 2021, sworn into office to begin a four-year mandate.



Supreme Court Judge Justice Amadu Tanko administered the oath of office at a colourful ceremony at the GHALCA Secretariat.



Check out images from the colourful ceremony held on Thursday at the association's secretariat in Accra.



The event which was to usher in new leadership for the Ghana League Clubs Association was graced by the Ghana Football Association President, Mr, Kurt Okraku.



Watch photos of the swearing-in ceremony in the post below:



































