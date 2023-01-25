Watch moment Sammy Kuffour coached Yaw Dabo’s Soccer Academy

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Bayern Munich’s legend, Samuel Osei Kuffour, shared pearls of wisdom in football with players of Yaw Dabo’s Soccer Academy when the team trained at the East Legon Fitness Club.



In a video which has gone viral, the UEFA Champions League winner gave the young players some tips to improve their understanding of the game.



Sammy Kuffour and the actor charged the players to give off their maximum best on the pitch.



Yaw Dabo became frustrated with the players at one point when they failed to follow Sammy Kuffour and his directions on the field. Sammy Kuffour addressed the guys and urged them to give it their all.



The Yaw Dabo Soccer Academy is a Kumasi-based division two side owned by a veteran actor who is a huge football fanatic.



Yaw Dabo is a big fan of Manchester United and also belongs to the school of thought that Cristiano Ronaldo is a better footballer than Lionel Messi.



Yaw Dabo is credited with the discovery of Hearts of Oak star, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



