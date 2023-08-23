You are here: HomeSports2023 08 23Article 1830335

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch moment Ghana's athletes suffered injuries at World Athletic Championship

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian athlete, James Dadzie Ghanaian athlete, James Dadzie

Ghanaian athletes, Joseph Paul Amoah and James Dadzie suffered injuries while competing in the Men's 200-meter dash at the World Athletics Championships.

Captain Joseph Paul Amoah who won bronze for Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games missed out on a place in the semi-final after his fifth-place finish in the heats.

Paul Amoah got his toe injured during the race and had to be rushed to the hospital where he is expected to undergo an X-ray scan. The sprinter raced in heat 6 and finished with a time of 20.56s.

Ghana's national 200m record-holder, James Dadzie also pulled out of the Men's 200m heats after getting injured.

He was forced to withdraw from the Men's 200m heats due to injury. During heat 4 of the 200m event, Dadzie appeared to have suffered a hamstring injury, which prevented him from completing the race.

Dadzie has been grappling with a hamstring injury since April, the same period he set the national record.

The incident led to Dadzie being stretchered off the track, with the crowd showing their appreciation for his efforts.

The injuries will hamper Ghana's team for the Men's 4x100 Relay scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 24.









JNA/KPE

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment