Watch luxurious cars of Manchester Utd players as they turn up for training after Liverpool drubbing

Manchester United players showed up for training on Monday, March 6, 2023 earlier than usual after their 7-0 drubbing by Liverpool on Sunday.



Sky Sports reports that some of the players turned up for training an hour earlier than scheduled time as they look to overcome the humiliation at the hands of their biggest rivals.



Liverpool inflicted on Manchester United their heaviest defeat in Premier League history with a 7-0 victory at Anfield.



Egyptian winger Mohammed Salah, Dutch forward and Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez scored a brace each with Robert Firmino completing the mortification in the 88th minute.



In his post-match presser, Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag laid into his players and questioned their attitude and motivation for the game.



“It’s 3-0, as a team you stick together. We didn’t do that. I’m surprised to see this from our team, I don’t think it's us, I don’t think it's Manchester United," a downcast Ten Hag told a press conference.



"After halftime, so quickly we gave the game away. We made bad decisions on the ball, how we anticipate, how we concede the goal," he said. "The third [goal] was a counter and we were so unprofessional with our decisions, running away, giving the space away, not tracking back."



Despite the defeat, Manchester United still rank third on the league table with 49 points from 25 games.



Liverpool on the other hand have jumped to sixth on the league with 45 points from 25 games.



Watch a video of the arrival of the Manchester United players below





Manchester United players arrived at Carrington early for training this morning following their heavy defeat to Liverpool ???? pic.twitter.com/rdlLdYfUek — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 6, 2023

