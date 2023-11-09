Watch lovely video of Inaki, Nico Williams sharing moment with their mother before Villarreal game

Sports News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams shared a wholesome moment with their mother before leading Athletic Club to secure an away win over Villarreal on Sunday, November 5, 2023.



In a video shared on Athletic Club's TikTok page, the William brothers spot their mom among the crowd at the parking area.



Inaki first went to her and shared a big hug with her before sharing some moments with the other Athletic fans. Nico also joined a moment later as the mother wished both players well for the game.



The William brothers after receiving their mother's blessing went on to score in Athletic Club's 3-2 win over Villarreal.



Nico Williams scored Athletics' second of the game from close range at the 22nd minute before Inaki extended the lead 8 minutes later with a fantastic curler from outside the box.



Nico's goal was his first goal of the season in 9 games, having provided 6 assists in the process whereas Inaki's goal took his tally to 5th in 12 games. He also has three assists to his credit.





