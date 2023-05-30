Watch lovely video of Christian Atsu's wife jamming to Davido's 'Unavailable' song

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As she continues her recovery from the devastating news of February 18, 2023, Marie Claire-Rupio, the wife of late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has shared herself dancing to Davido's massively hit track, "Unavailable".



The wife of the late Christian Atsu shared a heartwarming video of her showcasing her exceptional dancing skills as she grooved to the Nigerian singer's hit track.



The singer, writer, and danced to Davido's Unavailable song exhibiting the viral dance moves that accompany the song.



The video has gained traction on Instagram with reactions from her fans who couldn't help but admire her skills. Some of the persons who reacted, were happy to see Claire-Rupio having some good time after what she and her family have been recently.



Marie Claire lost her husband Christian Atsu in February 2023 in an earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. She was in Ghana for Christian Atsu's funeral which was held at the Forecourt of the State House.



Throughout his career, Atsu made significant contributions to Ghanaian football, representing the national team in 65 matches and scoring nine goals.



Following the burial of her husband, Marie Claire moved back to the UK where she has been living with her three children.



Watch her video below





JNA/KPE