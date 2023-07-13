Watch intense training by Andre Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso ahead of new season

Sports News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and fellow Ghanaian international Mubarak Wakaso have been spotted training together at their backyard as they keep themselves in shape during the off-season.



Ayew recently departed from English club Nottingham Forest and is currently weighing multiple offers for his next move.



The 31-year-old forward, who has been a key figure for both club and country, is undoubtedly a sought-after player in the transfer market.



Meanwhile, Wakaso is also anticipating a move as he is expected to leave Chinese club Shenzhen FC. The 30-year-old midfielder spent the previous season on loan at Belgian side KAS Eupen, where he showcased his skills and versatility on the field.



The two talented players have taken the initiative to maintain their fitness levels during their holidays, highlighting their dedication and professionalism. By training together, Ayew and Wakaso are not only keeping themselves in shape but also pushing each other to stay motivated and focused.



Their training sessions demonstrate their commitment to their careers and readiness for new challenges. As the transfer window unfolds, fans eagerly await the next destinations for these Ghanaian football stars, who have consistently represented their nation with pride.



