Watch how top sports journalists arrived at Police headquarters to secure permit to demonstrate against GFA

Some popular broadcasters have secured police clearance to hold a protest against the dwindling fortunes that Ghana football is faced with.



In a video that has emerged online, Angel FM/TV's Saddick Adams, Peace FM's Odiahenkan Kwame Yeboah, and Adom TV's Patrick Osei Agyemang who are believed to be the leaders of the group were spotted at the Accra Police headquarters.



Speaking to reporters, Saddick Adams said they were satisfied by the interest shown by police, after a meeting at the regional command earlier that day.



“The police wish they could join because we all love football, we don’t have a fight with anyone or hatred towards anyone. The agreed timelines and conditions are favourable.



“It is a simple march to present a petition to the authorities, this is about a common passion that we want to protect,” he explained.



GhanaWeb checks show that other journalists in the organization of the march include Countryman Songo, Veronica Commey and Charles Osei Assibey.



The march comes on the heels of the Black Stars poor outing at the 2023 African Cup of Nationa where the team exited in the first round with two points in a group that had Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been under sustained fire after it announced a committee to find the next Black Stars coach having fired Chris Hughton.



Journalists have serially called on the government to step in and halt the GFA‘s move stressing that deep reforms are needed across the board to fix existential problems with football administration in the country.





