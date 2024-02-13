Watch how thousands Ivorians trooped to the streets for AFCON trophy parade

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thousand of Ivorian football fans flooded the streets of Abidjan to witness the trophy parade of the Ivorian national football team that won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, February 12, 2023.



There were widespread celebrations across the nation after their unexpected achievement in the 2023 AFCON.



In the game, William Troost-Ekong broke the deadlock for Nigeria, rising highest to head home a sweet cross from nine yards out.



Franck Kessie equalized in the 62nd minute, capitalizing on poor defensive work from Nigeria to score a header from Adingra's corner.



Ultimately, Sebastien Haller emerged as the hero for Ivory Coast, orchestrating their successful comeback with a perfect poacher's finish to secure the cup for The Elephants with a 2-1 victory.



Watch video below







JNA



