Watch how some Algerian fans 'invaded' hotel to attack FA, squad after AFCON exit

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

A section of Algerian football fans were restrained by Ivorian security after an attempt to assault members of their national team.



The fans were captured in a video shared on social media attempting to force their way into the team hotel when the squad arrived from the stadium.



It took the intervention of security officials and some team members to keep them out of the premises as players and other technical team members were smuggled in.



The two-time champions crashed out of the ongoing African Cup of Nations after losing to Mauritania in their final group game at the Stade Bouake in northern Ivory Coast.



Mohammed Yaly's 37th-minute goal set the Mauritanians up for their first AFCON victory and qualification to the next stage.



Algeria, led by former African player of the year Riyad Mahrez finished bottom of their group with two points.



This is the third reported case of aggression at a team at the tournament after hosts Ivory Coast saw buses smashed after a 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea.



Ghana's team was also accosted by media personnel after the team's 2-2 drawn game against Cape Verde killed chances of progression.



See the video below:





???????????? SCÈNE SURRÉALISTE



Des supporteurs algériens ont tenté de rentrer dans l’hôtel de la délégation algérienne afin de s’en prendre au président de la FAF, aux joueurs et à Djamel Belmadi. pic.twitter.com/uVaC7pI8hl — La Vague Verte ⭐️????????⭐️ (@la_vagueverte) January 23, 2024

