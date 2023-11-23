Watch how 'shy' Michael Essien refused to give a speech after winning Chelsea POTY in 2007

Sports News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Former Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien, could not give an acceptance speech after he was voted as Chelsea's Player of The Year in 2007.



The Ghana legend, after receiving the award, tried to hide his face when asked to face his teammate before he told the event host that he could not because he was shy.



The host then engaged Essien in a shirt interview where he expressed his delight in winning the award.



Michael Essien beat Didier Drogba and Richardo Calvaho to win the award following his phenomenal performance in the 2006/2007 season.



He was one of the players who completed the season with the most games played. He played a total of 55 matches starting 54 of those. He scored 6 goals and provided 3 assists.



Chelsea won the FA Cup and the Football League Cup (Now EFL/Carabao Cup) at the end of the campaign.



Michael Essien holds a legendary status at Chelsea, where he played for 9 years. He announced his retirement in 2020 and currently works as an assistant manager for Nordsjaelland FC.





