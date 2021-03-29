Watch how players, officials adhered to coronavirus protocols in Ghana’s 3-1 victory over Sao Tome

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Sunday, March 28, 2021, the Black Stars defeated Sao Tome and Principe 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Two first-half goals from Nicholas Opoku and Jordan Ayew and a second-half strike from defender Baba Rahman handed Ghana three points in the dead-rubber match.



Sao Tome were gifted a consolation after goalkeeper Razak Abalora committed a clanger that allowed Jokceleny Fernandes Carvalho to pounce home their third goal of the qualifying series.



The game which was the last of the qualifiers cemented Ghana’s place as the best team in Group C with thirteen points while Sudan and South Africa came second and third respectively.



Sao Tome finished bottom of the group with zero points and a goal difference of minus 13.



A condition precedent for the hosting of the game was the strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols.



Ahead of the game, GhanaWeb lenses caught players and officials of both teams going through the protocols.



GhanaWeb’s videographer Richard Vanderpuije captured the players washing their hands and undergoing other safety measures.



Watch the video below







