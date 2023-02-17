Watch how players of Congolese women's club chased and beat up referee for not awarding penalty

Sports News of Friday, 17 February 2023

There was drama and chaotic scenes when female players of DC Motema Pembe charged on a male referee after he failed to award them a penalty during a league match.



The incident occurred in a DR Congo Women’s League between TP Mazembe vs DC Motema Pembe.



Motema Pembe women’s team were trailing by 1-5 goals when their appeal for a penalty after a tackle on one of their players in the penalty box was denied by the referee.



Motema Pembe players became furious after the referee failed to award the penalty which led one of their players to run after the referee.



The referee who desperately tried to escape from the ladies was unfortunate as team members on the bench also went after him.



In a viral video on social media, the referee was kicked and punched by the female players and one man from Motema Pembe’s technical team.



Even when the refereed managed to escape into the tunnel, the angry Motema Pembe players continued their chase to pound the match official.



TP Mazembe’s female players stood still on the pitch while the incident was ongoing.



The DR Congo Football Association has suspended some players of D Motema Pembe and has opened investigations into the incident.



