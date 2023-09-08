Watch how pitch invader interrupted Ghana vs C.A.R match moments before final goal

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Another pitch-invading incident was recorded in Ghana’s 2-1 win over Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.



Shortly before Ghana’s second goal which turned out to be the winner, an invader stormed the pitch to embrace West Ham United and Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus.



The invasion by the supporter halted the game briefly with Salis Samed becoming frustrated with the incident.



The supporter got his wish as he hugged and embraced Kudus before being dragged out of the pitch by some security personnel present.



Kudus became the toast of fans after powering home a great free kick that brought Ghana parity against Central African Republic who took the lead in the 27th minute.



Kudus’ influence in the game grew in leaps after the goal as he upped the tempo and became the pivot around which all of Ghana’s attacks revolved.



It however, had to take the presence of Antoine Semenyo for the tide to swing in favor of Ghana as the Bournemouth striker gave Ghana some firepower upfront.



Semenyo replaced Inaki Williams who had a stinker of a performance and quickly gave the CAR defence some serious headache with his bullish displays.



His determination was rewarded when he wrestled the ball from an opponent and unselfishly set up Ernest Nuamah to fetch Ghana’s second goal of the game.



Semenyo could have scored himself but was unfortunate to hit the post after he had done all the hard work.



The performance of Kudus and Semenyo endeared them to the home fans who chanted their names and praised them.



Owing to the victory, Ghana will now be one of the 32 teams in Ivory Coast for the 34th edition of Africa’s biggest football festival.







