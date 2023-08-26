Watch how physically challenged high jumper, Gilbert Ampiah aims to represent Ghana at World Para Athletics Championships

Sports News of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Defying all odds is 15-year-old high jumper, Gilbert Ampiah who is not disputed by his physical challenges but is on a mission to make himself and his family proud.



In a small village called Ekumfi Atwa in the Central Region where Gilbert Ampiah was born, he was physically challenged, and that made his parents shy to show him off.



Gilbert comes from a family of nine and is the last of seven children. He is the only child in the family with a leg defect and attends the Ekumfi Atwa D/A Basic School.



However, despite being born with a defect in his right leg, Ampiah’s love for sports made him start enjoying football, and he later became an athlete who competed in high jumps in inter-school competitions.



Growing up, he loved football, but after watching the high jump during the Olympics, his heart turned toward that.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Gilbert hopes to compete at the highest level for physically challenged athletes, which is the World Para-athletic Championships.



"I want my parents to be happy. When they gave birth to me, they were too shy to bring me out because of my leg defect. So, I want to make them happy and tell them I can do something,” he told TV3 Sports.



With Gilbert Ampiah gradually climbing the ladder to success, he is being trained and nurtured by Richardson Yaw Assan, who is also a physically changed trainer and coach.





Right about two weeks ago, I went to Ekumfi Atwa, where I met a physically challenged high jumper, Gilbert Ampiah.



His dream is to represent Ghana at the World Para Athletics championships.



