Watch how macho men secured goalpost after Jojo Wollacott training ground incident

Sports News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

They agelong saying that ‘once bitten, twice shy’ manifested itself at the last training session of the Black Stars as officials took unusual measures to ensure that the awkward incident of a goalpost falling on Jojo Wollacott did not reoccur.



After repair works were conducted on the goalpost by officials of the National Sports Authority on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the FA engaged the services of well-built men to secure the post during training.



The ‘macho men’ as they are known in the local parlance were handed the responsibility of lifting the post to the designated area for the training before working on it to ensure that it was immune from all kinds of attacks, particularly from the weather as it is believed that the incident on Tuesday was caused by a strong wind.



Social media users took notice of the macho men protecting the goalpost ahead of training and had good laugh about it but it displays the FA’s commitment to ensuring that no player or official suffers a freak accident.



Jojo Wollacott was unable to finish training on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, after a goalpost fell on his ankle during training.



An FA statement indicated that Wollacott sustained an injury to his toe but was able to make a quick recovery from the unfortunate incident.



"Goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott hobbled off during training on Tuesday evening after suffering a soft tissue contusion of the right big toe," the FA wrote in a statement released on their website.



"He was immediately assessed by the medical team and given emergency treatment. Wollacott was later reassessed in the medical room at the team hotel and currently, there are no major medical worries since the player is almost pain-free."



The statement then announced that the goalkeeper is cleared to train on Wednesday.



"The medical team would like to assure the football public that Wollacott will be available for selection as he has been cleared to train on Wednesday."



The Black Stars will hold an afternoon session on Wednesday at the Baba Sports Stadium before Angola train at the venue for the game in the evening.



The match is set for 16:00 GMT kick-off time on Thursday, March 23, 2023.









Once bitten….



No be small macho men dey secure the goalpost #JoySports pic.twitter.com/mREUpfXSw3 — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) March 22, 2023

KPE