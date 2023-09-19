Watch how hundreds of Iranians ran after Al Nassr bus to see Cristiano Ronaldo

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo mania has hit Iran, with hordes of fans racing after Al-Nassr’s bus ahead of their AFC Champions League clash with Perspolis.



The Saudi Arabian outfit, with their Portuguese superstar in tow, are preparing for action in continental competition on Tuesday.



On the same day as group-stage action gets underway in the UEFA Champions League, the cream of the crop in the Middle East are also preparing to open another trophy quest.



Ronaldo, who started the mass exodus of top talent from Europe to Saudi Arabia when heading for Al-Nassr after seeing his Manchester United contract torn up, is very much the star attraction in Tehran – with supporters desperate to catch a glimpse of him on and off the field.



A huge delegation greeted Ronaldo and Al-Nassr when they arrived in Iran, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner being gifted a special handwoven carpet – which he accepted with grace as he smiled and posed for photos.



Al-Nassr currently sit sixth in the Saudi Pro League – with four wins and two defeats played out – but Ronaldo has been in top form, with the evergreen 38-year-old forward registering 13 goals through 12 appearances in all competitions.



