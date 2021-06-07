Watch how fans overpowered security to break into Accra Sports Stadium for Hearts vs Olympics clash

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

• Fans broke into the stadium despite attempts by security to adhere to the 25% capacity directive



• The game which was between Hearts and Great Olympics ended 1-1



• Hearts are still top of the Ghana Premier League table with 50 points



On May 9, 2021, Ghana marked two decades of an incident that remains the biggest sporting disaster on the African continent.



The May 9 disaster as it is called is commemorated annually to remind Ghanaian football fans of the need to behave themselves properly when watching games at the stadiums.



Whiles many experts blame the police for not exercising proper discretion on the day, the fact remains that had the fans not acted in the way they did, the police would not have had reason to fire tear gas into the stands which led to a stampede that resulted in the killing of more than 127 persons.



This message is drummed home every May to caution fans against violence but events before the match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics lay credence to the fact that not much has changed in terms of fans’ attitude.



Despite the spread of Covid-19 which has led to a decree that stadiums should only fill up 25% of their capacity, hundreds of soccer fans massed up at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch the match.



In line with the directive on Covid-19, security persons blocked the main entrance to prevent people from entering but things got out of hand when the fans overpowered them and broke the main gate.



While some managed to enter, the security personnel present did well to shut the gates again and prevent what could have been another disaster.



