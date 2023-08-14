Watch how angry fans of Berekum Arsenal invoke curses on GFA after suffering relegation

Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Some angry fans, team officials, and elders of the community stormed the Sunyani Coronation Park to express their grievances on how the GFA led by President Kurt Okraku allegedly plotted their return to second division.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, a man supposed to be in his early 70s led the angry youth together with some fans of the club to the venue; poured out libation, and cursed Kurt Okraku for allegedly masterminding their relegation to Division Two.



However, they issued a firm warning to the GFA that they will not allow any Division One League or Premier League Club to use the venue unless they revert their decision to bring back Berekum Arsenal to Division One.



Berekum Arsenal were relegated from the 2022/23 Division One League following a 2-0 defeat to Bofoakwa Tano FC in Zone One B, on Sunday, May 15.



Arsenal needed a point to escape relegation, but the leaders showed no mercy as they cruised to a comfortable victory at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Enock Abu and Hamza Gonji.



They ended the 2022/23 campaign in seventh place with 38 points after 28 games in Zone One B.



