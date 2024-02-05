Watch how angry Senegalese fan snatched coach Cisse's cap after AFCON disapppointment

Sports News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following their exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, players and officials of the Senegalese national were subjected to the harshest of treatment as fans registered their frustrations and anger over the team’s shocking exit from the tournament.



Senegal suffered a shocking round of 16 elimination to Ivory Coast who secured a win over the defending champions via penalty shootout.



Franck Kessie, who had scored from the spot four minutes from the end of normal time, converted the winning penalty to seal an extraordinary victory for the hosts, who redeemed themselves after a humiliating group-stage display which culminated in two defeats.



Senegal had made a dream start when Habib Diallo struck in the fourth minute from a Sadio Mane cross.



But Ivory Coast equalized after former Arsenal winger, Nicolas Pepe was brought down in the Senegal box with the referee award the kick after VAR review.



It was left to a penalty shootout to determine whether Senegal - the only side at this Nations Cup to have won all three of their group games - or Ivory Coast, who had never lost three matches in a row at a single tournament, would progress to the quarter-finals.



The shootout ended 5-4 in favour of the host with Senegal who looked invincible in the group stages, suffering a shocking exit from the tournament.



The players and officials did not have it easy in Senegal as fans protested and criticized them for their exit from the AFCON.



A viral video captures an incident where the cap of the head coach of Senegal, Aliou Cisse was snatched by an unidentified member of the crowd.



