Watch how angry Asante Kotoko fan gave players a dressing down after 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC

An unhappy Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan demanded an audience with the players and officials of the team following their defeat to Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, April 14, 2024.



In the game played at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, Asante Kotoko suffered a 2-0 defeat against Dreams FC who have now moved to 14th on the league table.



The defeat adds to the woes of coach Prosper Narteh Ogum who is under increasing pressure following Kotoko’s disastrous run of form which has seen them win none of their last seven matches.



After the defeat against Dreams FC, a fan who was fuming begged the police officers present to allow him to talk to the players. After a brief discussion during which he assured the police of no intended harm to the players, he was granted access to the bus but could only be allowed to stand right outside and talk to the players and officials.



The fan without using any abusive words, poured out his frustrations and charged the players to leave the club if they were unwilling to give their all.



In a related development, former Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng has asked Dr Ogum to resign if he does not have what it takes to end the team's winless streak.



Opeele believes that resignation will be an honourable move for Prosper Ogum as his continuous stay could end in disgrace.



“If Coach Ogum knows he can't turn things around, he should show respect to Kotoko fans and bow out. This disgrace is unprecedented in our history.



“Coach Ogum who won the league has now been reduced to shreds. Coaching Kotoko is not about your prowess but a good management set-up. The best decision I ever made in my life was to step down at Kotoko. This is the kind of disgrace they nearly did to destroy my image. Step down Ogum!”



Owing to their poor run of form, Kotoko who finished the first round in second place are now 12th with 33 points from 26 matches.



