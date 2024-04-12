Watch how an Al-Ittihad fan lashed the club's players after Super Cup final defeat to Al-Hilal

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

A frustrated Al-Ittihad fan clashed with players of the club after their 4-1 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final on Thursday, April 11, 2024.



The fan, angered by the defeat, pulled out a cane and flogged Ittihad striker Abderrak Hamdallah, who, in reaction, sprayed water on him.



The situation escalated as other players joined in to fight the fan, but security stepped in to get the situation under control.



Malcom and Al-Dawsari scored a brace each, earning Al Hilal victory, while Abderrak Hamdallah got the consolation goal for Ittihad.



Al-Ittihad spent €124.17 million during the summer transfers, recruiting some of Europe’s top players, including N’golo Kante, Benzema, and Fabinho.



However, the club has not lived up to expectations, as they sit fourth in the league with 47 points, trailing league leaders Al-Hilal by 30 points.



They also exited the Asian Champions League in the quarter-final, losing 4-0 on aggregate to Al-Hilal.



Watch the clash between the fan and Al-Ittihad players below







