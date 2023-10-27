Watch how ailing ex-Hearts of Oak winger broke down in tears after receiving support

Sports News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Former Hearts of Oak winger, John Nketiah Yawson, fondly known as the "Speedster," was overcome with emotion after he received crucial support from the Dan Kwaku Yeboah Foundation while battling illness.



Nketiah Yawson, a former Black Stars player, had been facing health challenges for several weeks and was undergoing treatment at the Essikado Hospital in the Western Region.



In a heart-warming display of generosity, the Dan Kwaku Yeboah Foundation extended a helping hand to the ailing footballer during their visit to the hospital.



During their conversation, Dan Kwaku Yeboah revealed to Nketiah Yawson that his medical expenses had been completely covered.



Overwhelmed with gratitude, John Nketiah Yawson expressed his appreciation to Ghanaians for their unwavering support in prayers and for reaching out to assist him in his time of need.



John Nketiah Yawson holds a special place in Ghana's football history. He is a retired Ghanaian professional footballer renowned for his skills as a winger.



Notably, he was a vital part of the squad that clinched the 1978 African Cup of Nations title, making Ghana the first country to win the prestigious tournament three times.



His achievements extend beyond the African continent, as he earned the distinction of being the first African player to participate in the Copa Libertadores.



Yawson's illustrious career encompassed playing for various teams, including Sekondi Eleven Wise in 1977 and 1978, followed by a move to Accra Hearts of Oak for the 1978/79 season.



In 1981, he ventured abroad to join Club Atlético Peñarol in the Uruguayan Liga Profesional de Primera División. He continued to make a lasting impact during his two-season tenure with Peñarol.







Notably, Yawson made significant contributions during the 1980 and 1978 African Cup of Nations, where Ghana triumphed by defeating Uganda 2–0, securing their status as the first nation to win the African Cup of Nations three times.



John Nketiah Yawson's exceptional performances in midfield earned him the esteemed title of Ghana Player of the Year in 1979, cementing his legacy as one of Ghana's football legends.



