Watch how a smart ball boy helped Medeama beat Horoya in CAF Champions League

Reigning Ghanaian champions Medeama SC beat Guinea giants Horoya 3-1 at the Cape Coast to take a giant step in their quest to qualify for the group stage of the 2023/2024 CAF Champions League.



The tone for the impressive victory was set by a ball boy, who played a huge role in Medeama's first goal of the game.



With 50 minutes gone, the Tarkwa-based team was still without a goal as 10-man Horoya remained resolute.



The ball boy came to the rescue, providing a pre-assist through a quick ball recovery, which caught Horoya's defense off guard as Nana Kofi Babil finished off the move with a brilliant finish.



The goal inspired the home team, who went on to score two goals in three minutes.



Despite being a man down, Horoya managed to reduce the deficit in the die embers through Mohammed Fofana as the game ended 3-1.



Medeama hope to secure a favourable result in the second leg to progress to the group stage, becoming the first Ghanaian club to do so since Berekum Chelsea in 2012.





