Watch how a referee was struck with metal after officiating a Division Two game in Berekum

Sports News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A centre-referee identified as Patrick Adjei Sarpong was hit with a metal object after officiating a Division Two match between Domfete Galaxy FC and Fetentaa Gye Nyame in Berekum.



There was violence after referee Sarpong ended the game which saw Fetentaa Gye Nyame pick a narrow 1-0 victory over Domfete Galaxy on Wednesday, May 24.



Moments after the final whistle, an enraged Domefete Galaxy player named Joseph Oteng Adjei attacked the referee, hit him with metal, and punched him in the face.



With blood dripping from his injured face, referee Sarpong was whisked to a nearby clinic for treatment.



According to reports, culprit Oteng Adjei claimed that referee Sarpong robbed and cheated them, hence, the decision to take the law into their own hands and take revenge.



Watch video below



https://twitter.com/Akakpokakai/status/1661640512934141954







LSN