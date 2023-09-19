Watch how a quick-thinking ball boy inspired Medeama’s opening goal in the CAF Champions League

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

A genius ball boy inspired Medeama's opening goal against Horoya AC in the CAF Champions League clash held at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The Yellow and Mauves produced an outstanding performance in front of home fans as they secured a 3-1 victory in Cape Coast.



The hosts struggled in the first half of the game as the visitors aimed to stand their ground to avoid conceding in the game.



However, the turning point arrived after halftime, as Medeama finally managed to break the deadlock just three minutes into the second half.



This crucial goal may not have materialized without the exceptional presence of a quick-thinking ball boy who exhibited remarkable awareness when the ball went out of play.



As Medeama built momentum, hunting for a goal, they found themselves in possession of a throw-in.



It was at this point that the ball boy, closely following the game, swiftly retrieved the ball and efficiently dished it to Jonathan Sowah to resume play.



This well-timed throw-in took the Guinean defence by surprise, providing the perfect opportunity for Nana Kofi Babil to score the opening goal.



Nurudeen Abdulai later doubled Medeama's lead in the 65th minute from a corner kick, while Kofi Asmah added the finishing touch with a remarkable strike to secure the third goal.



Horoya managed to salvage a consolation goal in the 89th minute, securing a crucial away goal for their side.



The exceptional move of the ball boy undoubtedly left an indelible mark on Medeama's impressive victory.



