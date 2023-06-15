Watch how a fan invades pitch to hug Goldstars forward Abednego Tetteh

Sports News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

A fan could not hold his joy but to invade the pitch during the last game of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League between Goldstars and Accra Lions which ended goalless at the Dun’s Park on Sunday, June 11.



The excited fan who was half naked went straight to hug top scorer Abednego Tetteh as the incident drew the attention of the center referee to halt the game until it was brought under control.



Seconds after, he was whisked away by a Prison Officer as the act, in most cases can result in criminal charges, fines or prison time, and sanctions against the club involved.



However, Abednego who posted it on his Facebook account wrote; “Thank God we brought the love back”.



Abednego, 32, ended the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League as the top scorer with 18 goals in 30 but he failed to make Coach Hugton’s 23-man squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifier to be played on Sunday, June 18 against Madagascar.



