Watch how UK-based Ghanaian boxer Joel Kodua defeated Dale Arrowsmith

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian boxer based in the United Kingdom, Joel Kodua beat his British opponent, Dale Arrowsmith like a rented mule in their Super Welterweight fight at the Copper Box Arena on April 19, 2023.



Nicknamed JFK, Joel Kodua made light work of Dale Arrowsmith, a journeyman who had lost more fights than he had won in his career.



JFK earned his victory on points over his opponent in their four-round fight.



The orthodox Ghanaian boxer won every round with his powerful right hooks which caused more damage to Arrowsmith.



Twenty-eight-year-old Arrowsmith has now lost 77 fights out of his 85 career fights. The British boxer has only won just five bouts with three draws.



The bout was Joel Kodua’s second professional fight since turning professional in September 2022.



The 26-year-old’s first fight was against Joe Hardy who he defeated on points in four rounds at the York Hall, Bethnal Green back in 2022.



Kodua has set his sight on winning more fights this year to be able to earn a shot at a title.



Watch highlights of the fight below







JNA/KPE