Watch how Tottenham players used Burna Boy's 'Last Last' to celebrate Champions League victory

Tottenham Hotspurs have booked their place in the round of 16 stage of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League after beating Olympique de Marseille in France.



The English Premier League side snatched the first spot in Group D from the jaws of Olympique de Marseille at the 50,000-packed Stade Vélodrome on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.



The 2019 UEFA Champions League runners-up staged a comeback at the Stade Vélodrome after Clement Lenglet's second-half header and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's strike in stoppage time snatched a dramatic 2-1 win at Marseille who took the lead through Chancel Mbemba in the 46th minute.



The 2-1 victory took Tottenham to the top of the table with 11 points followed by German club, Eintracht Frankfurt who finished the group stages with 10 points.



Tottenham's qualifications meant that all the English teams namely Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City have qualified for the knockout phase and they celebrated the victory in the locker room.



In a video that has been sighted by GhanaWeb, Harry Kane, Yves Bissouma and other Spurs players were seen jamming to Burna Boy's 'Last Last' song as it was being played in the locker room.



