Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has arrived in Black Star's camp ahead of Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.



Partey reportedly touched down in Ghana in the early hours of Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and has already joined his teammates.



The Arsenal man was captured in a video having a short interaction with Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton and other management members.



The Black Stars have nearly a full house before their departure to Kumasi in preparation for Ghana's match against Angola, following the arrival of Partey and Mohammed Kudus today.



Their arrival means 19 out of the 25 squads named by Hughton have touched down safely in Ghana.



The team is expected to depart to Kumasi by mid-day today to continue their training sessions.



Ghana will host the first leg of the encounter on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, while the second leg is slated for Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Estádio 11 de Novembre in Luanda.





