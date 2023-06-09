Watch how Stephen Appiah, Baffour Gyan, others ‘fell’ to Xavi, Casillas, others in 1999 U-20 World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Ghana's squad for the 1999 U-20 FIFA World Cup led by Italian gaffer Giuseppe Dossena was tasked to win the championship on African soil (Nigeria) after the 1997 group finished fourth in Malaysia.



Ghana had a good start to the competition topping their group and eliminating Costa Rica in the first knockout phase to set up a cracking quarter-final clash against eventual winner Spain.



Stephen Appiah, Aziz Ansah, Peter Ofori Quaye, Baffour Gyan, Sammy Adjei, Hamza Mohammed, and Theophilus Amuzu carried the hopes of the nation on their shoulders.



Ghana drew their opening group game against Croatia before beating Argentina and Kazakhstan to emerge as group winners.



In the round of 16, Martin Owusu Afriyie and Ofori Quaye aided Ghana to a comfortable 2-0 win over Costa Rica and now had to face Sapin in the last 8.



They faced a Spanish side that Iker Casillas, Xavi Hernandez, Jose Barkero, and the like.



Ghana and Spain sold the fans one of the most memorable U-20 World Cup games that traveled into shootouts.



Spain took the lead in the second half after Jose Barkero scored from the spot. Ghana left it late to draw parity through free-scoring Ofori Quaye who scored during stoppage time to send the game into extra time.



The 30 minutes of extra time produced no goals as a marathon of penalty shootouts settled the tie.



Both sides scored four in their first five to take the shootouts to sudden death, where Ghana through George Blay missed one of the additional four each played.





