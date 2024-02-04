Watch how Ronwen Williams saved four penalties to send South Africa into 2023 AFCON semi-finals

Sports News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

South Africa skipper, Ronwen Williams, was the hero for the country as he saved four penalties in the shootouts to send the Bafana Bafana to the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



South Africa eliminated Cape Verde in a dramatic 2-1 win on penalties after the game ended goalless.



Despite the game seeing no goals, it was a highly entertaining game with many chances but the two goalkeepers were on top of their game.



Williams kept South Africa in the game when he stunningly tipped Gilson Benchimol's goal-bound effort against the woodwork inside stoppage time and sent the game into extra-time.



Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha also rose to the occasion, making two incredible saves a few minutes into extra time to deny Mihlali Mayambela and Teboho Mokoena from putting South Africa ahead inside extra time.



The man-of-the-match between the goalkeepers was determined during the penalty shootouts. Williams went in the right direction for all five penalties and saved four, including saving three on the bounce.



Vozinha, on the other hand, saved one and conceded two while one penalty went over the bar.





