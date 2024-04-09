Watch how Ronaldo was sent off for elbowing Al Hilal player in Saudi Super Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Al Nassr superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off in the club’s Super Cup tie against Al Hilal on Monday, April 8, 2024.



The Portuguese icon was given the marching orders inside the 86th minutes after engaging in violent conduct.



The five-time Ballon d’Or winner elbowed Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulayhi twice in the chest after the Saudi Arabian attempted to prevent him from a quick restart after the ball went out for a throw-in. The referee sent off Ronaldo and showed Al-Bulayhi a yellow card.



Upon receiving the red card, Ronaldo, who was standing behind the referee, raised his fist towards the official and sarcastically applauded him while exiting the field.



Al Nassr, who were trailing 2-0 before the incident, got a consolation through Sadio Mane in stoppage time as they lost 2-1 in the semi-final clash.



Al Hilal will face Al-Ittihad in the final with Cristiano Ronaldo missing out on a League Cup final for the second time.



