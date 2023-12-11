You are here: HomeSports2023 12 11Article 1896245

Sports News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch how Richmond Ayi wept after his costly mistakes in Hearts of Oak's 3-2 defeat to Asante Kotoko

Richard Attah(L) Richmond Ayi(head in his hands) Opare Addo (R)

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi, broke down into tears after his mistakes cost the Phobians a slim defeat at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ayi made two errors which which led to two goals and as a result they lost the game 3-2.

While the game was at 1-1, the former Ghana U-23 goalkeeper set up Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala to put the away side ahead after he failed to grab a feeble Kotoko shot which allowed the ball to fall for Mukwala who scored from a rebound.

In the second error, he hesitated in coming out of his post to clear a weak back pass from Bobey Ansah which gave Mukwala the edge to beat him to the ball and slot it into the empty net to extend Kotoko's lead to 3-1.

Hearts found a back in the game through Martin Karikari but could not salvage a point and thus lost the game on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

The victory was Kotoko's fourth on a trot and their fifth in all competitions while the Rainbow side picked a back-to-back defeats and their second in their last five matches.

The win takes Asante Kotoko four points closer to the top of the table, trailing Aduana Stars with 4 points.

The Reds sit seventh with 22 points while Hearts of Oak occupy ninth with 16 points.


Watch the video of Richmond Ayi crying after full-time below




