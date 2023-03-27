Watch how Richard Commey lost his fight to Jose Ramirez in Round 11

Sports News of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian boxer, Richard Commey suffered a Round 11 Technical Knockout [TKO] defeat to American boxer, Jose Carlos Ramirez in their WBC Super Lightweight eliminator in California, USA on Sunday, March 26, 2023.



The two-time Olympic champion knocked down Commey twice in the fight to earn the win and inch closer to a world title shot.



Ramirez set the bout rolling with powerful shots which left Commey in a very difficult position after the first round. Commey kept on holding on to his right hook in Round 2 as the American kept firing his persistent punches.



In the 11th round, a right hook dazed Commey and dropped him to the ground. The 36-year-old was able to beat the referee’s count but was not the same after. Commey nearly fell off the ring when he clinched Ramirez after escaping his right hook.



With Commey looking to have recovered from his setback, the Ghanaian threw his right hand which was swerved by Ramirez who responded with a left hook to the body of Commey.



Commey went on his knee after the hook and was unable to beat the ten count this time making the referee end the bout.



