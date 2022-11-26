Watch how Portugal fans reacted to victory over Ghana

Sports News of Saturday, 26 November 2022

Portugal fans were in a wholesome mood after Portugal's win over Ghana at Stadium 974.



The Selecaos beat the Black Stars 3-2 in their opening Group H to kick start their World Cup campaign with a win.



Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, and Rafael Leao were on the scoresheet for the Portuguese while Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari got the consolation goals for Ghana.



Speaking with the head of GhanaWeb's Sports Desk, Perez Ezwoah Kwaw, after the game, Portugal fans who were present at the stadium expressed their delight after winning the game.



Some commended the Black Stars for their impressive performance in the match.



Following the win, Portugal goes top of the Group with 3 points while Ghana sits at the bottom with zero points.





Watch Portugal fans' reaction after the win over Ghana via the video below











