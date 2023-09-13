Watch how Peruvian 'juju men' tried to 'tie' Neymar ahead of Brazil's 1-0 win over Peru

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

A group of traditional healers in Peru have been captured in a viral video performing some rituals which they posited to be the crippling of Brazil superstar Neymar prior to Peru's World Cup qualifier against the five-time World Champions.



The group are said to be settlers from the jungle, mountains, and coastal regions of Peru – known as Tayta Inti (Father Sun).



In the viral video, they performed rituals on Neymar's picture reciting words and pouring unknown substances on the image as they tired the player.



Casemiro as well as other players' pictures were spotted during the performance.



According to Shaman Felix Rondan, the aim was to nullify Neymar's ability to impact the game in Brazil's favour.



“We have neutralized Neymar by tying his feet. We tied him up so that he is not in good shape, and doesn't run and play well,” he told reporters.



Despite the attempt to neutralize Neymar, the Al-Hilal forward assisted the goal that won the game for Brazil at the Estadio Nacional de Lima. Marquinhos connected Neymar's corner in stoppage time to secure back-to-back wins for Brazil in the qualifiers.



