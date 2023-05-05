Watch how Napoli fans light up Naples to celebrate first Serie A title triumph in 33 years

Sports News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Napoli fans beamed the lights in Naples after the club were confirmed champions of Italy on Thursday, May 4, 2021.



In a viral video, the people of Naples light up the city with firecrackers in beautiful scenery to celebrate their first league title since 1986.



Napoli were crown champions of the 2022/2023 Serie A campaign following their 0ne-all draw against Udinese on Thursday.



A goal by Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, canceled a lead by Udinese to ensure that the team secured their first league title after a 33-year wait.



Napoli won the scudetto in an away game, therefore, the home fans who packed the Diego Maradona Stadium to watch the game on TV lit up firecrackers and congregated on the pitch after the final whistle to celebrate the win.



Napoli have won the title with five matches to spare as they currently sit 20 16 points above second place, Lazio, who are on 64 points.



They are currently the scoring side with 69 goals scored and also the side with fewer goals conceded 23.





