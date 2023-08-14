Watch how Mohammed Kudus nutmegged Heracles player in Ajax’s big win

Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Ghanaian player, Mohammed Kudus unveiled a footballing masterpiece and left spectators in awe as he mesmerized a Heracles Almelo player with a cheeky nutmeg in the opening game of the 2023/24 Dutch Eredivisie season.



The Ghanaian player, who has been the subject of interest from Brighton and Hove Albion, showcased his brilliance and why he was a valuable player.



Kudus seized an opportune moment to showcase his exquisite skill. With an effortless flick of his foot, he navigated the ball through the legs of Heracles midfielder Anas Ouahim, leaving fans bewildered.



The unexpected skill drew an instinctive reaction from Ouahim, who resorted to fouling Kudus in a desperate bid to stifle his electric momentum.



The audacious nutmeg swiftly went viral and has set social media abuzz with admiration for his extraordinary footballing prowess.



The youngster crowned his exceptional performance with a goal that helped Ajax clinch a 4-1 victory over Heracles.



