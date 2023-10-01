You are here: HomeSports2023 10 01Article 1854233

Sports News of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch how Medeama held off Horoya in Guinea to qualify for CAF Champions League group stage

Medeama vs Horoya AC play videoMedeama vs Horoya AC

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC qualified for the group stage of the 2023/2024 CAF Champions League, eliminating Horoya AC on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Medeama lost the game 2-1 but progressed due to a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

Jonathan Sowah gave the Tarkwa-based side the lead in the game from the spot after 24 minutes, but goals from Ocansey Mandela and Moahemmed Keita ensured a comeback win for Horoya.

Due to Medeama's 3-1 win in the first leg, the 2022/2023 Ghanaian champions earned a historic spot in the group stage with a slim victory on aggregate.

They have become the first Ghanaian team to secure group-stage qualifications since Berekum Chelsea in 2012.

