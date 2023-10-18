You are here: HomeSports2023 10 18Article 1864442

Watch how Medeama SC team were sniffed with dogs during US tour

Ghana Premier League reigning champions returned to Ghana on Sunday, October 15 following their international friendly encounter with DC United Washington, United States.

Medeama SC lost 2-1 at the Audi Filed in the game which parts of activities to celebrate African culture in Washington, D.C.

DC United scored through Christian Dajome and Nigel Robertha while Nurudeen Abdulai picked the sole goal for Medeama SC.

In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the players of Medeama SC were seen being stopped by a security officer with a trained dog, making sure they go into the stadium with no suspicious substance as the dog sniffed through their bags.


In the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, the reigning champions have managed a single win in three games, having drawn one and lost one.




