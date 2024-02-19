Watch how Kurt Okraku was booed by supporters at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Sports News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, was the subject of booing by some supporters at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium during the match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC on Sunday, February 18, 2023.



The match that was dubbed the Kufuor Cup ended with Kumasi Asante Kotoko chalking a 2-1 victory over Nsoatreman to win the trophy.



However, an unfortunate episode was witnessed during the trophy presentation as fans at the stadium registered their disaffection for Kurt Okraku with boos and jeers.



The supporters did not limit their hooting to just the trophy presentation as it continued when Kurt Okraku made his way to his car to drive away from the stadium.



Kurt Okraku’s FA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have come under the spotlight lately following a mammoth demonstration held on February 14, 2024.



Thousands of Ghanaian football lovers took to some principal streets in Accra to call for the reformation and restructuring of Ghana football to avert the downward trend of the sport.



At the end of the walk, the leadership of the ‘Save Ghana Football’ demonstration presented a 15-point petition to Parliament, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Ghana Football Association.



In the petition, the demonstrators demanded immediate payment of Black Queens’ bonuses, tax cuts for sporting activities, and a re-look at the various national teams.



