Watch how Kumasi fans booed Black Stars during Namibia friendly

Some fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium booed the Black Stars players during their friendly against Namibia on Monday, January 8, 2024.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, some fans who appeared to be at the VIP stand booed the players, specifically Joseph Paintsil who failed to execute a pass to Inaki Williams who was through on goal.



The frustration of the fans stems from the belaboured issue of Black Stars strikers being isolated in games.



Namibia went on to secure the goalless to boost their confidence ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



Following the draw, the Black Stars are now winless in their last two games and head to the AFCON with a poor scoring form not scoring in both games.



Both Ghana and Namibia who held their pre-AFCON camping in Ghana have concluded their preparations and are set to depart for Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 9, 2023.



