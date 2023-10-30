Watch how Kudus, Thomas Partey and his pregnant girlfriend supported Stonebwoy at 5th Dimension concert

Sports News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars players, Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey attended Stonebwoy’s 5th Dimension World Tour which was held in London on October 29.



Stonebwoy who has been supportive of Ghanaian players in the UK had most of the players turning up at his event which was held at the London Electric Brixton.



Arsenal star Thomas Partey who missed his side's 5-0 win over Sheffield United attended the concert with his girlfriend, Janine Mackson with whom they are expecting a child.



Mohammed Kudus managed to turn up on the night for the concert despite a disappointing result in the Premier League in West Ham’s defeat to Everton earlier on the day.



Stonebwoy was recently at the London Stadium to watch Kudus in their game against Newcastle.



Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension World Tour is a global concert tour in support of his fifth studio album, 5th Dimension. The tour began on October 1, 2023, in Perth, Australia and is scheduled to conclude on December 17, 2023 in Accra, Ghana.



The tour has been a success with Stonebwoy performing to sold-out crowds in cities.





Mohammed Kudus came through to support @Stonebwoy at the SOLD OUT Electric Brixton London ????????. Ghana boys ???????????? #5thDimensionWorldTour pic.twitter.com/K3h80zfK9L — BhimNatives Ghana (@BhimNativesGh) October 29, 2023

Ghanaian footballer, Thomas Partey [@Thomaspartey22] and Girlfriend, Janine Mackson came out to support Stonebwoy [@stonebwoy] at his concert '5th Dimension World Tour'.

???? London Electric Brixton.

__

Kudus Mr eazi sarkodie Shatta Wale #5thDimensionWorldTour pic.twitter.com/UkzwtAiXZw — Degraft Anti (@degraft_anti) October 29, 2023

Love from Thomas Partey to Stonebwoy and D Black ????♥

Ghana Boys ????????#5thDimensionWorldTour pic.twitter.com/zBgrpHCpJc — Stonebwoy Stats???? ???? (@Stonebwoy_Stats) October 29, 2023

JNA/KPE