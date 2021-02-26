Sports News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Watch how Kotoko players celebrated Ibrahim Danlad’s penalty save

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad

Asante Kotoko players have shared a video showing how they celebrated Dan Ibrahim’s heroics in the penalty shootout victory against Cameroon.



The Black Satellites are through to the semi-finals of the ongoing Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania following a 4-2 penalty win over Cameroon on Thursday.



With the score at 1-1 after extra-time, the game headed into a shoot-out where the Black Satellites reigned supreme.



In the shoot-out, captain Afriyie, Frank Assinki, Ivan Anokye Mensah, and Precious Boah expertly converted for the Satellites while Goni Ali missed his kick before Danlad produced a stunning save to deny Milla and put Ghana through.



As at that time, Kotoko players were keenly following proceedings from the dressing room of the Accra Sports Stadium after their Ghana Premier League game encounter versus Bechem United was called off due to a heavy downpour.



The players recorded a video and posted on social media congratulating their teammate in a touching show of solidarity.





Appreciation Tweet for Our Very Own ???? Guy @danlad_ibrahim ????!Congrats To You & The Whole Team ???????? ????????For Making It To The Semis????????????????!We Proud Of You Guys ?????????? #OneTeam #OneLove #OneFamily ?????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/pMAdN9sC6Y — Felix Annan (@van_felix12) February 25, 2021