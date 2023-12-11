Watch how Kotoko fans turned someone's funeral into celebration jam after 3-2 victory over Hearts

Sports News of Monday, 11 December 2023
Asante Kotoko fans took over a nearby funeral at the Baba Yara Stadium to celebrate the club's win over arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Oh @AsanteKotoko_SC fans smh ???? Check out how several Asante Kotoko fans invaded a funeral to jubilate and thank God for their team's 3 - 2 victory over Hearts of Oak#AkomaSports pic.twitter.com/4N0FiJZlAJ Kotoko fans invades someone’s funeral after win over Hearts of Oak @OnuaSports pic.twitter.com/ztpS2NDumS
Kotoko beat Hearts 3-2 in a thrilling encounter on matchday 16 of the Ghana Premier League.
Steven Mukwala's brace and a goal from Isaac Oppong inspired Kotoko to the vital win while Linda Mtange and Martin Karikari scored the consolation goals for the Phobians.
The Porcupine fans could not contain their excitement as they marched to a funeral being held near the stadium and took over with jams.
The victory was Kotoko's fourth on a trot and their fifth in all competitions while the Rainbow side picked a back-to-back defeats and their second in their last five matches.
The win takes Asante Kotoko four points closer to the top of the table, trailing Aduana Stars with 4 points.
The Reds sit seventh with 22 points while Hearts of Oak occupy ninth with 16 points.
