Watch how Kotoko fans destroyed seats at Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex

Angry Asante Kotoko fans vandalized their stand at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in reaction to a controversial call by the referee during their 2-2 draw against Nations FC.



The Kotoko fans began throwing bottles on the pitch when referee Abdul Latif Qadir awarded the home side a penalty in stoppage while Kotoko were leading 2-1.



The fans' agitation and protest halted the game for a while. Kotoko manager Prosper Ogum Narteh along with some team officials had to calm the fans down before they stopped throwing objects for the penalty to be effected at their end of the park.



In a video shared by Mx24 Sporst Anchor Ayim Derrick, it appears the fans not only threw bottles on the pitch but also uprooted the seats at the away stand.



Despite the vandalism, the two sides sold an exciting contest draw that ended in a stalemate.



Nations FC drew first blood six minutes after recess when Andrews Ntim Manu turned in Amadou Dirra's header for an own goal.



With the home side seemingly running away with a narrow win, the Porcupines scored two goals in two minutes inside the last 10 minutes of the game to swing the pendulum in their favour.



Substitute Steven Mukwuala scored from a deflected shot in the 81st minute before Kyei Dwamena put the visitors in front with a brilliant finish from inside the box a minute later.



However, Kotoko to not hold on to the lead after Nana Bayin handled the ball in a chaotic defending to concede a penalty in stoppage time. Amadou Diarra stepped up and made no mistake.



Following the draw, Nations have extended their unbeaten home run to three games.



The result has seen Kotoko slip up to 7th on the table with 9 points while Nations FC climb to 14th with 5 points.





The Kotoko fans' vandalism at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex below







