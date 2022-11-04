Watch how Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo swept the pitch for referees after defeat to Bechem United

Sports News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Asante Kotoko coach, Seydou Zerbo was captured sweeping the pitch for referees to leave the pitch after their 2-0 defeat to Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Park.



The defending champions were handed their first taste of defeat in the league as Kofi Agbesimah and Emmanuel Avornyo were on target for the Hunters.



Kotoko were later reduced to 10 men in the game as Stephen Amankonah was sent off for bitterly complaining about a penalty decision which was denied the Porcupines.



After the final whistle, some technical men of Asante Kotoko charged at the match officials over some decisions taken in the game.



In a video which has gone viral on social media, Seydou Zerbo was hilariously seen sweeping the pitch with his cap to clear the pitch for the match officials to walk out.



The match officials were escorted out of the pitch by some policemen who were present during the match.



The actions of Asante Kotoko has been condemned by some football fans across the country.



