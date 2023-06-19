Watch how King Faisal Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu exchange words with a fan during FA Cup final

Sports News of Monday, 19 June 2023
Head Coach of King Faisal Football Club Ignatius Osei-Fosu was spotted in a video exchanging harsh words with a fan during the MTN FA Cup final played on Sunday, June 18.
King Faisal suffered a 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, courtesy a goal each from Aziz Issah and Sadiq Alhassan.
In the video, the fan was seen pouring out his frustrations and questioning the tactics of Coach Osei-Fosu who also reiterated when his side was already down by two goals.
Osei-Fosu joined King Faisal in April 2023 following the sack of Jimmy Cobblah and has led the side to their first-ever FA Cup final.
However, he could not save King Faisal from relegation as the ‘Insha Allah’ lads finished 17th in the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League with 42 points.
He is regarded as one of the finest technical brains, having previously worked with Medeama SC, Dreams FC, Eleven Wonders and Liberty Professionals.
With no doubt, Coach Ignatius is one of the best coaches we have in Ghana, but some of his actions on the touchline are so uncalled for. pic.twitter.com/TfI30oHjhN
