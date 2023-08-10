Watch how Juventus fans stormed their own pitch to protest signing of Romelu Lukaku

Sports News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: goal.com

If it wasn't already abundantly clear, Juventus fans aren't best pleased with their club's attempts to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.



WHAT HAPPENED? Juve supporters stormed the pitch at the Allianz Stadium, as a training match between the clubs' first team and reserve side ended in chaos. Protesting against the potential signing of the 30-year-old, they chanted: "We don't want Lukaku!"



The Belgian international is said to have agreed personal terms with the Serie A outfit, ahead of a proposed transfer from Chelsea this summer, with Dusan Vlahovic touted to head in the other direction.



THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku already has plenty of experience in Serie A, after two previous spells with the Bianconeri's arch rivals Inter. He was even the top scorer as Antonio Conte's Nerazzurri side lifted the title back in 2020-21. However, Juve's ultras have already warned the club once not to sign him.



